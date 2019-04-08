Ahemadabad court issues summons to Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed by ADCB

The Gujrat court on Monday have issued a summons to the Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party spoke person Randeep Surjewala in a criminal defamation case filed by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB), where Amith Shah is also a director.

The news was reported by Press Trust of India

At a press meet conducted on last year, Surjewala has claimed that the bank exchanges junked note worth 745.58 crores in five days after the demonetization was announced. He also claimed that the chairman Patel is a close associate of BJP president Amith Shah who is also the director and former chairman of the bank.

He again made a comment that the party has made an attempt to convert black money into white money in the guise of demonetization”

The same day, Rahul tweeted: “Congratulations Amit Shah ji, Director, Ahmedabad Dist Cooperative Bank, on your bank winning 1st prize in the conversion of old notes to new race. 750 Cr in 5 days! Millions of Indian whose lives were destroyed by Demonetisation, salute your achievement.”

The cases were filed in metropolitan magisterial court, which ordered an inquiry later.