BCCI set to announce Indian Team for World Cup 2019

India’s 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup will be selected on April 15 in Mumbai.

The Indian selectors, chaired by MSK Prasad, will be meeting in Mumbai to take a final call on the squad which will be bound for England to play the World Cup later this year.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) along with office bearers decided on the date during a meeting on Monday.

Currently, the Indians cricketers are playing the Indian Premier League and are busy with their respective franchises. The selectors are closely monitoring the Indian Premier League as couple of spots in the playing XI are still undecided and great form in the IPL could decide which two players are included in the final list of 15.

The two biggest suspenses ahead of the D-day would be the highly sought after No.4 spot in the batting line-up and who will be the other wicket-keeper partnering MS Dhoni in England.

Over the last few international series, Indian team management have been in a fix as No.4 spot in the batting line-up is concerned. After trying as many as five to six batsmen at the spot India are yet to zero in on somebody since none of the options available have been consitent while batting at number four.

The spot of bother will be whether youngster Rishabh Pant or experienced Dinesh Karthik will be the second wicket-keeping option in England. Both Pant and Karthik have been average with bat off-late in the ODIs for India. As far as stump work is concerned, both are no where near MS Dhoni’s standard.

The last date for announcing the World Cup squads is April 23 but BCCI has decided to announce it eight days prior to the scheduled day.

The 2019 edition of the World Cup will begin in England on 30 May, with the final to be played on 14 July.