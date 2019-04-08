BMW launches new generation Z4 in India : Price and Features

BMW has finally launched the much awaited new-generation Z4 Roadster in India. Prices for the 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster start at Rs 64.90 lakh for the sDrive20i variant, while the M40i is priced at ? 78.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India).

The all-new offering bring back the Z4 nameplate to India and has been developed in collaboration with Toyota. In fact, the new Z4 shares its engine with the all-new Toyota Supra that was revealed last year. The BMW convertible comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and bookings are open at the automaker’s dealerships pan India.

The all-new BMW Z4 Roadster gets an evolutionary styling over the previous generation model, and is actually similar to the Z4 concept that was showcased a couple of years ago. The model gets the wide kidney grille up front that grabs all the attention, while the headlamps get the smoked finish and the LED treatment.

The bumper gets larger air intakes with the fog lamps neatly integrated in the design. The convertible rides on 18-inch or 19-inch alloys, while the rear gets wraparound LED taillights that look sharp with the gloss black finished bumper and twin exhaust tips. The new Z4 looks aggressive and certainly proper eye candy that will grab a lot of attention on the road. BMW says the new Z4 Roadster can be further spruced up visually with the Sport Line or M Sport Package on the sDrive20i that add a sportier appearance to the convertible.

The new BMW Z4 Roadster is available in two engine variants. The Z4 sDrive20i uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 194 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 6.6 seconds. The more powerful and feature loaded Z4 M40i is powered by the 3.0-litre petrol motor tuned for 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The M40i can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. Both engines are paired with the 8-speed Steptronic Sport Transmission. Like all BMW models, the Z4 Roadster too gets 50:50 weight distribution for optimum drive with power sent only to the rear wheels.

The cabin on the new Z4 Roadster is a familiar affair sharing the design with other BMW models. The massive 10.3-inch multimedia display takes prominence in the centre, while a 12.3-inch digital display replaces the conventional instrument console. The two-door also comes with two-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, ambient lighting and more. The M40i also gets a 364 watt Harman Kardon system and a Head Up Display (HUD).