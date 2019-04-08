Cash, liquor, psychotropic substances worth Rs.166 crore seized

After the Model Code of Conduct for the coming Lok Sabha election came into force in the country, the law enforcing forces have seized unaccounted money, liquor, valuables and psychotropic substances worth Rs 166.27 crore was seized in Punjab state.

The surveillance and enforcement teams have seized 5,169 kg of psychotropic substances worth Rs 123.77 crore, 2,75,495 litres of liquor worth Rs 5.55 crore, valuables like gold and silver worth Rs 18.43 crore and unaccounted cash worth Rs 18.33 crore has been seized in the state.

The information was revealed by the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab S.Karuna Raju. As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, the 90.23% of the licensed weapons in the state had been surrendered, so far, he said.