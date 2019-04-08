Check Out the Important Promises Made in BJP’s Election Manifesto

BJP has released the election manifesto ‘sankalp patra’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi, chief Amit Shah, and other top leaders are present at the launch. Here are some of the important promises mentioned in the manifesto.

“For all the farmers in the country, we will implement PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. We’d ensure pension for small and marginal farmers after 60 years of age”, We will give Rs 6000 yearly income support to all farmers, under Kisan Samman Nidhi”, said Rajnath Singh.

Rs 25 lakh crore for rural development.

Digitization of land records.

Passage of Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament with utmost respect to every state’s cultural value.

Zero tolerance against terror, UCC, check infiltration, the passage of citizenship bill.

