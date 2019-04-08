Chief election officer orders inquiry on weapon found during LDF campaign rally

The chief election commissioner has ordered an inquiry against the LDF candidate MB Rajesh on behalf of finding a weapon during the election campaign rally. The election commissioner has ordered for a detailed inquiry about the incident to Loknath Behra. The Chief Election Commissioner asserted that such incidents would have a disastrous impact on a strategic and equitable election.

Tikiram Meena said that campaign rallies are not allowed to carry arms and such action is a violation of the model code of conduct. DGP has been asked to investigate the incident and take proper legal action.

MR Rajesh’s rally, who passed through the Ummanezhi in Panchayat in Palakkad had kept a weapon in their rally along with them. The UDF had filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking a probe into the incident.