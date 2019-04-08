KeralaLatest News

Congress leaders are like frog says Brinda Karat

Apr 8, 2019, 04:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

THE CPM part member Brinda Karat has slapped the Congress leaders asserting that they are like frogs. Many leaders from Congress are joining BJP and she, in turn, pointed out that the 121 members in the BJP candidate enrollment list are those who have served in the Congress party.

To protect the Constitution and democracy, we must defeat the BJP. The main aim of this election is to save India from those who have poison. Modi has now ruptured the Indian spirit. she said.

She inturns added that the BJP party is supporting divide and rule theory

Brinda Karat has expressed her feelings while she was speaking in the LDF Women’s Convention in Parassala.

