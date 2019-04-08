Cops crack murder mystery after 18 years, 3 arrested including victim’s mother

The case happened on June 4, 2001, where an unidentified man was found murdered at Sadamal Grape Garden. The police have declared the case as undetected as the police could not get any lead for the case. Now the case has now been proven after 18 years later, where four persons including the mother of the victim been arrested ( expect her) regarding the news.

The victim’s mother Masooda Bee, is now 70 years old and has gone absconding.

According to the Hyderabad police the Victim, Mohammed Khaja 30 who was a butcher was murdered by four persons Syed Hasham, his brothers-in-law Mohammed Rasheed and Basheer Ahmed and his mother Masooda Bee.

The police officers said that the information shared by Qureshi has helped the police to crack the case. The police have caught him during the vehicle check on behalf of the election with having a knife with him. He informed police that he was a butcher and that is why he has kept the knife with him. On detailed questioning, he has revealed that he had participated in the murder that happened 18 years ago.

During the investigation, it was found that the victim was one of the eight children of Masooda. The victim was financially dependent on her and was addicted to alcohol and gambling. The same has a practice of calling his friends to his home and indulge in gambling which resulted in shifting his family members to another place. The victim continued to stay in the house and demand money from the family members and physically assault them and this led to the murder.