CPI (M) leader arrested for thrashing 11-yr-old girl in Kerala

The 11-year-old girl, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, was beaten up by a local CPI(M) leader in Edappal in Malappuram. The girl has incurred deep cuts on her forehead and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ponnani.

The accused, P Raghavan, a local committee member of CPI(M) and the former president of Vattamkulam panchayat, has been arrested by Changaramkulam police.

“He has been arrested on charges of IPC Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and Section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means). The accused was charged under the first two sections initially. Section 326 was added later after consulting the doctor and taking into consideration the severity of the wound inflicted on the child,” a Changaramkulam police official said.

According to Child Line officials in Malappuram, the child, who works as a rag-picker, was attacked by Raghavan over an accusation of theft.

The girl, along with another child, was collecting rags near a hospital when Raghavan started beating the 11-year-old, alleging they had committed theft.

“According to the statement of the child, they were collecting rags near a hospital in the area. Raghavan came to them, snatched the sack from one of them and started beating the 11-year-old child, alleging they had committed theft. While he was thrashing her, the child sustained injuries on her head after a piece of an iron rod which was inside the sack struck her,” a Child Line officer said.