Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down

In the forex market, the Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar. The Indian rupee fell sown by 44 paise to close at 69.67 against the US dollar. This is the third cintinuous session of loss for the domestic currency.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange market, the domestic curency opened lower at 69.40 and fell down to 69.71 and at the end of the trad,e it settled at 69.67 against the US dollar. The reason for the downfall of Rupee is the higher demand fore US curency from importers and rising crude oil prices.