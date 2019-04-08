Girl Rides a Horse to School. Video Goes Viral. WATCH HERE

The video of a girl in school uniform riding a horse had become a smash hit in TikTok and other social media. Most people who shared it did not know what was the actual story behind it.

The girl, Krishna is a student of Holy Grade school at Mala, Thrissur district of Kerala. She is studying in the tenth standard and is the daughter of the priest Ajay Kalindi at Mahavishnu Temple at Narayanam.

There are two horses at Krishna’s house. Because of her craze for horses, she makes her daily commutation to school and shops on her horse. She wrote her tenth standard exam after riding to school on her horse named Rana Krish.