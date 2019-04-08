Latest NewsIndia

High Court cancels land acquisition for Expressway

Apr 8, 2019, 02:53 pm IST
he Madras High Court on Monday cancelled the land acquisition announcements for the controversial eight-lane expressway between Chennai-Salem.

The state government issued a notification last May and began acquiring lands for the project evoking strong protests by farmers.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) political party and others had filed a case in the High Court against the road project.

Reacting to the judgement, PMK spokesperson K Balu told the media that it was a victory for PMK.

