Highway ban against public; Jammu and Kashmir parties approach court

The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir including the People’s Democratic party ( PDP) and J&K Peoples Movement Party has approached Democratic court on the order to restrict the entry of public in National highways at Jammu and Kashmir twice a week.

This illogical order banning movement of civilians is totally against the spirit of Article 19 and Article 21 of the Constitution,” said Mr. Faesal, a member of J&K Peoples Movement Party, he is also an IAS topper in 2010.

The party members have asked for the revocation.

Former Chief Minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah uploaded a video of the movement of a convoy carried out on Monday on the social media to argue against the ban.

The State government had from April 7 started imposing restrictions on civilian traffic twice a week on the 271-km national highway in J&K and will continue till May 31.