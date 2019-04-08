IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad set 151 -run target for Kings XI Punjab

In cricket, in the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad have set a victory target of 151 runs for Kings XI Punjab at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday. Earlier, Kings XI Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

David Warner scored fifty, which is his fourth fifth of the season lifted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging 150 for four against Kings XI Punjab. Warner carried on his bat for an uncharacteristic 70 not out off 62 balls balls to anchor Sunrisers’ innings.

Both Punjab and Hyderabad have won three out of their five matches so far. But Hyderabad is at number three, while Punjab is at number six on the IPL Points Table as their net run rate is poor.

Kings XI Punjab XI: 1 KL Rahul (wk), 2 Chris Gayle, 3 Mayank Agarwal, 4 Sarfaraz Khan, 5 David Miller, 6 Mandeep Singh, 7 Sam Curran, 8 R Ashwin (capt), 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Ankit Rajpoot, 11 Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Jonny Bairstow (wk), 3 Vijay Shankar, 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Yusuf Pathan, 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Siddharth Kaul, 11 Sandeep Sharma