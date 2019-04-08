Latest NewsSports

IPL2019: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets

Apr 8, 2019, 12:13 am IST
In Indian Premier League Cricket, in today’s second match the Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. After RR toiled to 139, KKR just blazed away to the target in less than 14 overs. By this victory, the KKR replaced defending champions Chennai Super Kings at the top of the points table in the 2019 Indian Premier League.

Harry Gurney starred for KKR on debut and picked 2 for 25 off his 4 overs before Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn powered the team to victory.

Put into bat, Rajasthan Royals sets a target of 140 runs for Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunil Narine (47) and Chris Lynn (50) powered the Knight Riders to a rapid start. The pair added 91 for the first wicket before Narine fell to Shreyas Gopal in the 9th over.

Gopal struck again in his 3rd over to snare Chriss Lynn but KKR needed only 25 off 9 overs and it was only a matter of time before KKR won the fourth out of their five matches in the 2019 Indian Premier League.

Tomorrow, Sun Risers Hyderabad will meet Kings Eleven Punjab in Mohali. The match will begin at 8 p.m.

