Kanhaiya Kumar will submit nomination tomorrow; Bollywood celebrities will accompany the former JNU leader

CPI candidate and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNSU) leader Kanhaiya Kumar will submitt his nomination paper tomorow. Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting fom Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in BIhar. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Giri Raj Singh is the BJP candidate here.

It is repoted that many celebrities including Bollywood actos will accompany the fiebrand student leader in submitting the nomination form. Bollywood actress Shabhana Asmi, her husband and writer Javed Akhthar, Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar South-Indian actor Pakash Raj will attend the function.

The election campaigning work of Kanhaiya Kumar is going in apace in the constituency. Dalit leader from Gujarat Jignesh Movani, Patidar agitation leader Hardik Patel, Radhika Vemuala, the mother of Rohith Vemula who suicided in Hyderabdh Central University, Fathima Nafees, the mother of Najeeb who went absconding fom JNU after an issue with ABVP activists, former JNSUleaders Shehna Rashid Dora and Delhi University students leader Gurmohith Kour all ae leading the campaign of Kanhaiya Kuamr.

Although the RJD has earlier said that it will support Kuma later they fielded their candidate. Thanveer hassan is the RJD candidate in this constituency. The polling will be conducted on April 29.