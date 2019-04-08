Kerala High Court orders to dismiss all ‘M-panel’ drivers  before April 30

The Division Bench Kerala High Court has ordered to dismiss all ‘M-panel’ drivers before April 30. The apex cout in the state oredered to dismiss 1565 M-panel drivers and recruit new drivers from the PSC ranklist by end of this month.

The order was issued on a plea subitted by the drivers in the PSC rankilist. Earlier the Kerala High Court has ordered to dismiss all M-panel conductors and post new conductors fom the PSC ranklist. Earlier the High Cout has raised severe criticism against the KSRTC management fro delaying its verdict on the m-panel conductos and given an ultimatum to the mangement. Then after the KSRTC dismissed all m-panel conductors and posted new conductos.

The government is supposed to question the verdict in the Supreme Court. The transport minister A.K.Saseendran has said that the government will continue its legal battle.