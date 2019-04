The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its ‘Sankalp Patra’ or manifesto on Monday.

The Sankalp Patra aims to focus on issues of development and national security with its motto ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh launched of the manifesto in New Delhi along with members of the BJP’s parliamentary board, its apex body.