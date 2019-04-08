Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress ‘all over India’

Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday said that he will campaign for the Congress all over the country for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Vadra, who is facing investigation in a money laundering case, said he will start campaigning for Rahul and his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi after the two have filed their nominations from Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively.

He added that he will accompany Rahul and Sonia Gandhi while they file their nominations in Amethi and Rae Bareli.

Soon after his remarks, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took a swipe saying he was wondering whether Vadra’s campaigning will benefit the Congress or the BJP.

“I don’t know if this will be an asset for the campaign of Congress party or for the campaign of BJP,” he said.

In his recent rounds of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a PMLA case, Robert was accompanied to the agency’s offices by his wife and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.