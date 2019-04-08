KeralaLatest News

Maoist Posters Apppear in Wayanad Raising this Demand

Apr 8, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Less than a minute

Wayanad: More posters have appeared in different parts of Wayanad raising demands that people should boycott the upcoming elections. The posters mainly came up near the UDF election Committee at Mundakkai.

The poster exhorts people to seek the path of revolution as the maoists did. The posters are in the name of CPI(ML) Nadukani area committee.

There are also unconfirmed reports that Maoists had reached certain houses and sought rice and supplies. Thunderbolt and police have started a search for the Maoists.

