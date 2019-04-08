Mistaken as T.V.Anupama, actress Anupama’s Facebook page faces cyber attack

Actress Anupama Parameswaran’s social media pages is facing cyber attack. The cyber attackers misunderstood Anupama Parameswaran to Thrissur district collector T.V.Anupama who issued a show-cause notice to actor turned politician Suresh Gopi for violating the model code of conduct.

Earlier T.V.Anupama’s social media page has been faced severe cyber attack and abuses.

T.V.Anupama has issued a show-cause notice to Suresh Gopi for alleging that he has violated the model code of conduct. The actor has today submitted an explanation in which he has declined all allegations.