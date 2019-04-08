KeralaLatest News

Muslim League is a communal party accuses CPM PB Member Brinda Kaat

Apr 8, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
CPM PB member Brinda Karat accused that the Muslim League is a communal party. She in a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram raised this accusation. Muslim League is founded on a principle of mixing religion with politics. A political party which make use of religion for political benefit is not a  secular party. A party founded on this kind of ideology cannot be considered as a secular party. she clarified.

The League leadership is in constant association with extremist associations. The League leaders held discussions with people with extremist people.  The Congress party is pseudo-secular because it is associated with a party like League,  she alleged.

