Naked woman broke into day care centre arrested

Police have arrested a naked woman after she had entered into a children day care center in Stafford in Virginia.

The accused has been identified as Heaven Connor aged 23, hailing from Spotsylvania now has been released from Rappahannock Jail as she broke into the Kids Learning Center located on Cambridge Street.

Two employees were only present at the time of the incident which happened in the early morning. As one among the employee turned on the classroom light, she spotted the naked lady in the doorway.

The accused told politely that she was merely trespassing. The chaos then was created after the intervention of the second employee who also saw the lady naked.

The confused employees rushed out of the daycare center and called the police.

When the cops came the accused was seen with a dress but with two forks in her each hand.

Connor was charged with unauthorized entry and indecent exposure, according to the police report.