Latest NewsInternational

Naked woman broke into day care centre arrested

Apr 8, 2019, 03:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Police have arrested a naked woman after she had entered into a children day care center in Stafford in Virginia.

The accused has been identified as Heaven Connor aged 23, hailing from Spotsylvania now has been released from Rappahannock Jail as she broke into the Kids Learning Center located on Cambridge Street.

Two employees were only present at the time of the incident which happened in the early morning. As one among the employee turned on the classroom light, she spotted the naked lady in the doorway.

The accused told politely that she was merely trespassing. The chaos then was created after the intervention of the second employee who also saw the lady naked.

The confused employees rushed out of the daycare center and called the police.

When the cops came the accused was seen with a dress but with two forks in her each hand.

Connor was charged with unauthorized entry and indecent exposure, according to the police report.

Tags

Related Articles

Security Cover of these Undeserving Persons in Jammu and Kashmir Removed

Apr 6, 2019, 07:57 am IST

11-year-old girl rape : Madrasa cleric arrested

Apr 27, 2018, 09:54 pm IST

This 19 Year old actress is the cutest and prettiest woman in the world : See Photos

Dec 10, 2017, 11:42 pm IST

Is it possible to travel to Mumbai from Pune in 25 minutes? See Video

Feb 19, 2018, 07:30 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close