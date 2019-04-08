Namo Again: Check Out BJP’s Election Campaign Song and Theme For LS Polls

The BJP has come up with their theme song for the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign, and their catchy and impressive tagline reads ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar’.

“BJP’s focus will be national security, women empowerment, PM’s Kisan scheme, fight against black money and social benefit schemes”, said BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“It’s a matter of shame that Congress’s manifesto doesn’t even mention anything about our ‘middle class’,” Arun Jaitley said.

‘Ab Ki Baar Modi Sarkar’ was the tagline that BJP used in the 2014 election and it had become quite a trend back then.

Meanwhile, Congress, with a tweet on Sunday, declared its campaign tagline – Ab Hoga NYAY. Congress, in its campaign tagline, clarified that the party is serious about the minimum income guarantee scheme — the NYAY scheme — launched by party president Rahul Gandhi on March 25.