Narendra Modi a seasonal bird, afraid of me,says Mamata Banerjee

Apr 8, 2019, 07:57 am IST
Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “seasonal bird” for coming to north Bengal only ahead of elections, and dismissed his claim that she was petrified, saying it was he who was scared of her.

“Babus of Delhi set fire in the hills and we defused it. You (Modi) had not come to Darjeeling during the days of unrest. Where were the BJP leaders when there were disturbances in the hills?” Banerjee said in a strongly-worded speech at a rally at Churabhandar in Jalpaiguri district, hours after Modi spoke at an election meeting in Cooch Behar.

Addressing a rally later in the day at Falakata in Alipurduar district, she said BJP leaders “are seasonal birds who come here only during elections and run away after polls” while Trinamool Congress leaders and activists have been with the people 365 days a year. For the major part of 2017, the hills in Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong witnessed violence and political turmoil over the revived demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland to be curved out of the northern West Bengal hills.

