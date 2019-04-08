Pakistan Says India is Gearing Up For Another Attack, Here is How India Responded

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that they had “reliable intelligence” that India will attack again this month. The attack could take place between April 16 and 20, he claimed, adding that Pakistan had told the five permanent members of the UN Security Council of its concerns. Now the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has rejected Pakistan’s claims. MEA in a statement on Sunday night called Pakistan Foreign Minister’s statements “irresponsible and preposterous”.

“India rejects the irresponsible and preposterous statement by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan with a clear objective of whipping up war hysteria in the region. This public gimmick appears to be a call to Pakistan-based terrorists to undertake a terror attack in India.” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“It has been made clear to Pakistan that it cannot absolve itself of responsibility of a cross border terrorist attack in India. No attempt at creating an alibi for its complicity in such attacks will succeed.” is how the centre responded to the issue.

“Pakistan needs to take credible and irreversible steps against terrorism operating from all territories under its control rather than making hysterical statements to obfuscate the core issue that bedevils our region: cross- border terrorism. Pakistan has been advised to use established diplomatic and DGMO channels to share any actionable and credible intelligence it has about imminent terror attacks.”

The government further added, “India reserves the right to respond firmly and decisively to any cross border terrorist attack.”