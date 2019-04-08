Salem mangoes production decreased by 50 percent due to Drought

The continuous drought and lack of rain have severely impacted Mango production in the Salem district. the current reports show that the production has now decreased by 50 percent according to the growers.

Salem mangoes are widely known for their taste and nutritional qualities have taken a big setback this season when compared to the last year. The report has been confirmed by the Federation of Small farmers and Traders for Advancement and Protection of Salem Mangoes.

The reports have suggested that the drought has affected the production of Mangoes in Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Erode other than Salem.

The officials have reported that In spite there were numerous flowers and young mangoes were sprouted in good numbers the scarcity of rain and unconditional drought has led to the dropping of mangoes prematurely. Their size also reduced to a larger extent which in turns affected the farmers who had banked for a good harvest.

As s result of the same, the Mango production in orchards has also been decreased by 20 percent from 40 percent than last year which in turn led to the decline in the investment by farmers.

“if it rains now, it will be good but there is no scope for mango production to increase this year through the fruit size could get larger, says one of the farmer

The demand for tasty ‘Salem Mangoes’ has always been good, but “we only hope things will improve in the coming weeks, he added.