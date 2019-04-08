Singapore Open Badminton: P.V.Sindhu will lead the  Indian challenge

In Badminton, ace Indian player and Olympic silver medalist P.V.Sindhu will lead the Indian challenge at the Singapore Open Badminton stating tomorrow Ace Indian badminton palyers Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S.Pranoy, B.Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma will also spearhead the Indian attack at the USD 355,000 Singapore Open.

Sindhu who is not her best at now will try to reclaim her form in the tournament. The Indian player have not made to the mark at recent tournaments.

In doubles, mixed pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will look for good results. Women’s pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy and men’s pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy will also be participating.