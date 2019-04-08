KeralaLatest News

Sitaram Yechury Says Sabarimala Issue Will be a Factor in Upcoming LS Polls

Apr 8, 2019, 11:28 am IST
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the controversy over young women entry into Sabarimala temple in Kerala will be a factor in the upcoming LokSabha elections.

In an interview given to a Malayalam daily, he said that all the actions the state Govt in Kerala will impact the polls.

“If the Kerala Govt had not tried to implement the S.C verdict, it would have been completely unconstitutional as well as a contempt of court,” he said.

He added that the poll will be a litmus test for BJP at the center and not so much the LDF government in Kerala.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad, he said that he can’t say INC cheated CPI(M) as both parties have their own interest. He also said that an alternative government which need not be led by Congress could also come up at the Centre.

