Sri Lanka wishes to learn enhanced military training from India

Sri lanka has sought the help of India to train their militants according to Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena

Visiting Indian Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra called on Mr. Sirisena on Monday, and wide-ranging matters, including bilateral defence cooperation between the neighbouring countries and regional security, were discussed, officials said.

Accordin to the statement from the Presidental media unit India and Srilanka has agreed to increase cooperation in security and defence in several areas which includes training of members of the security forces.

After thanking the India for its partnership the Srilaankan Presidnet requested to increase the number of trained personals in India.

According to the defence sources from Colombo 60% of Srilankan military personnels pursue their young officers courses in India

“well-coordinated tactical operations based on scenarios that are likely to be encountered in rural and urban environment”, a press release from the Indian Ministry of Defence said