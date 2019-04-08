TikTok ban Madras high court asks apex court to look into case.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday has asserted the apex court will look into the plea challenging an interim order of the Madras High court to the Centr to prohibit the TikTok application.

There was a counterpoint that the order was s violation of the right to the freedom of speech and expression.

Earlier in April, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had even ordered media houses to refrain from telecasting TikTok videos.

Though the high court did not object to Tiktok being used in small rate but warned that the application is accelerating the sexual tinges in youngsters. The High Court had observed that inappropriate contents were being made available to children. Majority of the teenagers were playing pranks, gaffing around with duet videos and sharing a split screen with strangers.

The court also pointed out that countries like Indonesia and Bangladesh had banned TikTok.