TikTok Ban: Supreme Court Rejects Urgent Hearing

Apr 8, 2019, 01:53 pm IST
The interim order by Madras High Court asking the government to ban popular Chinese application TikTok, previously known as Musically, was challenged in the Supreme Court on Monday. The top court, however, refused an urgent hearing, as proposed by Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and said that it will come up in due course.

Last week, the Madras High Court asked the centre to prohibit downloading TikTok Mobile application. The order also directed Media from telecasting the videos made using Chinese App. TikTok, an app for creating and sharing short videos with special effects, has more than 54 million active users in India.

“The Government has to answer whether the Union of India will enact a statue, like Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, enacted by the United States, to prevent the children becoming cyber/online victims,” the judgment order read.

