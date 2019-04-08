Latest NewsIndia

Urmila Mantokar slammed for using Abhinandan’s image at rally

Apr 8, 2019, 09:56 pm IST
The actor turned politician Urmila Mantokar was attacked on Twitter for using Abinandan Vardaman’s photo during a roadside campaign. The election commission has directed that the political parties must not use the images of armed forces personnel in poll campaigns.

Photos of Matondkar, the Congress Party’s candidate from Mumbai North, with Abhinandan’s image went viral on the micro-blogging site recently.

“Brainless party again using a photo of Abhinandan Ji in rally?? stop this. #UrmilaMatondkar,” one of her fan follower posted.

The EC has asked the political parties to desist from displaying photographs of defence personnel in advertisements or otherwise as part of their election propaganda or campaigning.

