Veteran politician K.M.Mani in critical condition

Apr 8, 2019, 03:33 pm IST
Veteran politician and chairman of Kerala Congress K.M.Mani’s health condition still stay critical. He was admitted in a hospital in Cochin due to pulmonary disorders.

Mediacl bullettin released by the hospital says that his health condition is critical and treatment os contuning. It is reported that his body does not react to medications. His blood pressure and pulses are normal. Mani who suffers from ‘aastham’ for a long time has been admitted in the hopital due to a lung infection.

Mani was not active in election campaigning works for the last one month.

