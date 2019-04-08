WATCH;TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna loses cool, thrashes own supporter during campaign

The actor turned politician Nadamuri Balakrishna has assaulted his own party activist at CHeepurupalli in Vizianagaram district while campaigning for the upcoming Andra Pradesh assembly election.

This is not the first time the actor turned MLA is indulging into such kind of political actions.

Watch: Nandamuri Balakrishna loses cool, thrashes own supporter during campaign pic.twitter.com/Gz8FKlSwKI — TOI Andhra Pradesh (@TOI_Andhra) April 8, 2019

Reports say that the TDP MLA has become upset when the fan came too close while trying to click a picture with him.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Balakrishna was seemed chasing the youth and trashing him.