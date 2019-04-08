Will give jobs to all poor families if voted to power,says Mayawati

Bhahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday said that the SP-BSP alliance comes into power at the Centre it will provide permanent jobs in both government and private sector to those below the poverty line. She was addressing a joint rally of the BSP and SP in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh at Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, just a few days ahead of the ensuing general elections.

Mayawati also slammed both the Congress and the BJP and said neither party will win the elections on false promises. She hit out at the Congress for its ‘NYAY’ scheme and said the poor are not going to benefit in any way from the scheme.”The Congress party president in order to lure the votes of extremely poor has promised to give Rs. 6000.

The poor are not going to benefit from it in any way. However, if our government comes to power then we do not promise Rs. 6000 but instead give jobs in government and non-government sector to the extremely poor in the country,” said Mayawati.”This complex problem would be solved only when everybody is provided employment,” she said.