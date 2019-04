In Women’s hockey, the Indian team drew 4-4 against hosts Malaysia in the third game of the five-match bilateral series in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

For India, Navneet Kaur scored two goals while Navjot Kaur and Lalremsiami scored one each. For Malaysia, Nuraini Rashid scored two goals.

The visitors made a fine start to their campaign by beating the hosts 3-0 on Thursday and thrashed Malaysia 5-0 in their second game on Saturday.