A woman can now file dowry harassment case from the place she has taken shelter: SC

The apex court has asserted that a woman who has suffered cruelty from her marital home can now file a case of dowry harassment under the Section 498 IPC against her husband and his family at the place where she is a currently residing.

The bench headed by Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered the message with regard to the Territorial jurisdiction of a place where a married woman can rejecter a case against her husband if he is exploiting her.

The bench said besides the place where a woman was living before and after marriage, the place of shelter will also have territorial jurisdiction for filing matrimonial cases.

The SC made the verdict on a plea filled by Rupali Devi of Uttar Pradesh.