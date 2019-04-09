Abdul Rasheed Ansari Feels UP C.M Yogi Adithyanath Was Right About his ‘Virus’ Comment on Muslim League

BJP Minority Morcha national president Abdul Rasheed Ansari found no fault with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath’s comments on Muslim League.

Adityanath had tweeted that the IUML is a virus and the Congress was affected by it.

“Muslim League is a virus. If someone is affected by this virus, he cannot survive and today the main Opposition party Congress is affected by it. Think, if they win what will happen? This virus will spread in the entire nation,” Adityanath had tweeted.

Now, Abdul Rasheed Ansari, at Thiruvananthapuram said Yogi was right. “things which are not good for the nation can be called a virus”, he said.

Ansari also lashed out at the Congress and CPI(M) in Kerala and said successive governments led by both fronts had over the years ignored their manifestos and promises made to the people of the state.