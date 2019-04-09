Ajay Devgan’s Daughter Criticised for her Dress. Here is How the Actor Responded

Ajay Devgan and Kajol’s 14-year-old daughter, Nysa, was subjected to some cheap trolling after a certain attire of hers did not impress a few trollers.

Ajay’s daughter Nysa, was wearing a long blue hoodie dress. Soon after the pictures made their way to social media, the 14-year-old was trolled with comments stating that “she forgot to wear her pants.”Check out the pics:

The actor recently spoke to a daily about the rising paparazzi culture in India and asked the media to leave his children alone.

“I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone. Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don’t think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it’s very sad when such things happen.” said Ajay Devgan.