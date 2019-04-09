CBI opposes Lalu’s bail plea in Fodder scam case in the apex court

The CBI has opposed the bail plea of the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the Fodder scam, who is now serving in the jail on behalf of the same. CBI asserts that Lalu would like to indulge in political activities ahead of 2019 election.

Lalu Prasad wants the court to allow him the bail made on the backdrop of his medical conditions the move in turn halted by CBI asks the court to dismiss his plea telling that the Rashtirya Janatha Dal leader badly craves to actively participate in the political campaign and activities related to the Lok Sabha elections.

“During the period in which the petitioner (Lalu Yadav) remained in hospital, he is not only granted a special paying ward with all facilities but he is virtually conducting his political activities from there which would be clear form the list of visitors,” the CBI in its reply said.

The RJD chief, currently lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi there are three cases registered against him and all are related to the 900 crore fodder scam that happened in the 1990s when Jharkhand was a part of Bihar