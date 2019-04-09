Customs seizes dollar worth Rs 5-crore from 7 Bangladeshis

The customs has seized US dollar worth around 5 crores from 7 Bangladeshis. The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested and the US dollar was seized from them at the Kolkata airport on Tuesday. They carried 7,43,300 US dollar – which worth Rs.5.03 crore- with them.

All the seven had reached the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport to take the same flight to Dhaka and had allegedly concealed the foreign currency in false bottoms of their bags, without nay supporting documents.