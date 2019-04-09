Famous Actress Pleads Guilty in Sex Cult Case

US actress Allison Mack has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering relating to her alleged role in a sex trafficking case.

Mack, 36, was arrested a year ago on sex trafficking charges for getting the women to join Nxivm, a purported executive coaching organization that forced them to have intercourse with 58-year-old leader Keith Raniere.

Ms. Mack became so involved, federal prosecutors said, that she began recruiting other women into a secret sect within Nxivm in which women were branded with Mr. Raniere’s initials and were forced to have sex with him.

Before being accepted as “slaves,” women had to provide compromising photos and other personal effects, which the organization threatened to make public if they tried to leave.

“I was lost,” Ms. Mack said on Monday while pleading guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges related to her role in the group.

Last year, Mack, best known for her role as Clark Kent’s clever confidant Chloe on CW’s “Smallville,” was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labour conspiracy, according to a statement released by the Justice Department. She pleaded not guilty at the time.