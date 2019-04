In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee gained against the US dollar. The Indian rupee on Tuesday strengthened by 37 paise to close at 69.30 against the US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the domestic unit opened at 69.65. The local unit moved in a range of 69.73 to 69.21 before finally ending at 69.30, a rise of 37 paise over its previous close.