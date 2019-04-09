Here is What MA Baby Said About Pinarayi Vijayan’s Derogatory Remark About M.P PremaChandran

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s infamous derogatory remark on UDF Candidate N.K Premachandran had created quite a bit of ruckus during the last Loksabha elections.

Pinarayi Vijayan had called Premachandran a “Paranari”(an abusive word that means an extremely terrible person) and had actually helped the Premachandran in winning more votes. After years it seems, C.M is still holding on to his words.

MA Baby, who was then contesting against Premachandran had lost the election then and the leader was visibly upset over Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that set the tide in Premachandran’s favour. After years, when Pinarayi Vijayan has simply reasserted his statement on Premachandran, Baby has responded to his statement.

When asked what his opinion on C.M holding firm on to his old stand on Premachandran, Baby said “You have to ask C.M about that”. Thus Baby opted out of responding to the issue.