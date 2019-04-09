Indian shot-putter Manpreet Kaur banned for four years

National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has suspended the ace Indian shot-putter Manpreet Kaur for four years, for failing four dope tests in 2017. According to an order of the anti-doping disciplinary panel (ADDP) of the NADA, the period of suspension would begin from July 20, 2017, the date of her provisional suspension.

Manpreet tested positive four times in 2017. The first was at the Asian Grand Prix at Jinhua, China on April 24, followed by Federation Cup in Patiala (June 1), Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar (July 6) and the Inter-State Championships in Guntur (July 16). She won gold in all these meets.

Manpreet is set to lose the gold she won in the 2017 Asian Championships in Bhubaneswar as well as her national record as the panel ruled that all her competitive results from the date of sample collection would be disqualified.