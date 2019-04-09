Latest NewsSports

IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets

Apr 9, 2019, 12:12 am IST
in Indian Premier League cricket, the Kings XI Punjab defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Monday. Earlier, Kings XI Punjab won the toss and chose to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Sunrisers Hyderabad have set a victory target of 151 runs for Kings XI Punjab.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal’s 114-run stand helped KXIP chase down a target of 151 with a ball to spare.

Sunrisers is suffering their second loss in as many games after three wins on the trot. Kings XI, in the meantime, move ahead in the points table, jumping to the third spot with their fourth win in six games and their seventh consecutive victory at Mohali.

Brief Scores:

SRH: 150/4 in 20 overs (David Warner 70*, Vijay Shankar 26, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/30)

KXIP: 151/4 in 19.5 overs (KL Rahul 71*, Mayank Agarwal 55, Sandeep Sharma 2/21)

Player of the Match: KL Rahul

