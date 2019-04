Senior CPM leader and Kerala state minister E.P.Jayarajan has said that K.M.Mani is a colossal figure in Kerala politics. He has expressed his condolence in the death of Mani. Jayarajan in his facebook page shared his grief.

Read Facebook Post :

https://www.facebook.com/epjayarajanonline/photos/a.299624390381185/867187060291579/?type=3&theater