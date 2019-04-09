Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani passes away

The veteran Congress leader and the ex-minister KM Mani has now taken his last breath at a private hospital in Kochi. the 86-year-old Congress incarnate was under treatment in ICU for respiratory ailments. Though there were reports that his health condition has improved it sustained not for much time.

Mani was admitted to the Lakeshore hospital on Sunday to the respiratory ailments. He was taken to the hospital in a specially equipped ambulance according to this health condition. He was prescribed dialysis as his kidneys were damaged. The Congress Veteran had been a victim of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) for the past 17 years.

He holds the record of presenting the maximum number of budgets in the Kerala Assembly as the Finance Minister. Not only being the longest-serving member of Kerala Assembly he had been into various portfolios like Revenue, Law, Irrigation, Home, and Finance.