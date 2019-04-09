KeralaLatest News

KM Mani’s health condition is progressing say Doctors

Apr 9, 2019, 03:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Doctors who are taking care of Kerala Congress chairman K M Mani has now asserted that Mani’s health condition is getting steady progress, eventually.

According to the medical statistics, The medical team has decided to continue the same treatment which has been following recent days as it has shown better results in him

Entry from visitors have restricted due to privacy concerns to avoid infections

Kerala Congress (M) chief and former state finance minister K M Mani is currently undergoing treatment for a chest infection at a private hospital. He had been kept under close medical supervision

